Manesar land deal case: ED questions Bhupinder Singh Hooda for 9 hours

Officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with Manesar land deal case for almost nine hours.

In a separate development Thursday, Income Tax officials continued their search at the Hisar residence of Congress leader and former CM Bhajan Lal’s son Kuldeep Bishnoi for the third consecutive day.

The Manesar land deal case was second case of money laundering registered against Hooda by the ED in 2016.

The questioning of Hooda started at ED’s Chandigarh office at 11 am and concluded at 9 pm. When asked about the questioning, Hooda while leaving the ED office, refused to comment. Earlier though, he has termed the cases against him as part of a political vendetta adding no wrongdoing had taken place on his part.

In 2016, the ED had lodged the case under various sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a corruption case filed by CBI into the matter.

Sources in the ED had earlier said the agency was ascertaining details of the proceeds of the crime arising out of the Central Bureau of Investigation case and investigating the flow of funds to various people involved in the alleged scam.