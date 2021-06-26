Maneka Gandhi’s remarks against vet show how poor a woman she is: BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi

Former minister and BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi Saturday criticised Maneka Gandhi for her remarks against veterinary doctors, and said he was ashamed she is a MP of the party. (File photo)

Former minister and BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi Saturday criticised Maneka Gandhi for her remarks against veterinary doctors, and said he was ashamed she is a MP of the party.

“The words used by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi to talk to veterinary doctor Vikas Sharma don’t prove that Veterinary College Jabalpur is bad but instead prove how poor a woman she is. I am ashamed she is a party MP,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

विगत दिवस सांसद श्रीमती मेनका गांधी ने पशुचिकित्सक डॉ विकाश शर्मा से जिन शब्दों में बात की, उससे वेटरनरी कॉलेज जबलपुर घटिया सिद्ध नही हो जाता है, परंतु यह जरूर सिद्ध हो जाता है कि मेनका गांधी निहायत ही घटिया महिला है। मैं शर्मिंदा हूँ कि ये मेरी पार्टी की सांसद (नेता नही) है। — Ajay Vishnoi (@AjayVishnoiBJP) June 26, 2021

Maneka Gandhi has been caught in a row with the Indian Veterinary Association (IVA) after purported audio clips of her abusive and threatening phone calls to three veterinarians were circulated on social media. Following a protest call by the IVA, veterinarians across the country observed a “black day” on Wednesday.

In a purported audio clip of her phone conversation with Dr Vikas Sharma, Gandhi is heard accusing him of carrying out a shoddy amputation on a dog. The conversation is reported to have occurred on June 17.

Gandhi purportedly threatens to “take away” Sharma’s licence if the dog dies. “Main tumhara licence lekar rahungi… tumhare paas degree bhi hai operation ki (I will take away your licence… Do you even have a degree to carry out the operation),” she purportedly says, and then abuses him.