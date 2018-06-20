Maneka Gandhi meets UNODC team, discusses ways to curb drug abuse and crime against women

“Earlier today, UNODC South Asia called on Maneka Gandhi to extend support to collective efforts aimed at curbing drug abuse and crimes against women & children in India,” the WCD said in a tweet. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) “Earlier today, UNODC South Asia called on Maneka Gandhi to extend support to collective efforts aimed at curbing drug abuse and crimes against women & children in India,” the WCD said in a tweet. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday met a team from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and discussed areas of mutual cooperation to curb drug abuse and crime against women and children in India.

The team of UNODC, the body tasked with fighting against illicit drugs and international crime, was led by Deputy Regional Representative Suruchi Pant in today’s meeting with Gandhi. Gandhi discussed ways to curb drug abuse and crime against Women and Children in India, a WCD Ministry official said.

“Met a team from UNODC led by Suruchi Pant, Deputy Regional Representative today…I shared with them the significant initiatives undertaken by the Government in the last 48 months,” Gandhi tweeted. The UNODC said their South Asia team met Gandhi.

“Earlier today, UNODC South Asia called on Maneka Gandhi to extend support to collective efforts aimed at curbing drug abuse and crimes against women & children in India,” the WCD said in a tweet.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App