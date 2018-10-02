Tanushree Dutta case: We should start #MeTooIndia movement against sexual harassment, says Maneka Gandhi

Maneka Gandhi said, ” harassment of any kind will not be tolerated.” Maneka Gandhi said, ” harassment of any kind will not be tolerated.”

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday came out in support of actor Tanushree Dutta following her charges against co-actor Nana Patekar for sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn ok Pleassss in 2008, saying that “harassment of any kind will not be tolerated.”

In light of Hollywood’s #MeToo movement, Maneka Gandhi said, “I feel we should also start something called ‘Me Too India’ in which any woman who has been harassed at any point can write to us and we would investigate.”

She further added that the National Commission for Women has been addressing each and every sexual harassment case registered. “We were the first govt to start ‘SHe Box’ on social media and women who wrote to us saying they are harassed, we took action immediately,” the minister said.

The sexual harassment incident, involving Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar, returned to the public eye after the actor spoke about her ordeal in a recent interview with Zoom TV. Tanushree claimed that she was touched inappropriately by Nana Patekar during the shooting of a song sequence in 2008 film Hork Ok Pleassss.

The former Miss India also claimed that industry insiders knew about the incident but didn’t say anything about it. She also alleged that Patekar has been quite disrespectful towards women on the sets of films. “Everyone knows about Nana Patekar that he has always been disrespectful towards women. People in the industry know that he has beaten actresses, he has molested them. His behaviour with women has always been crude but no publication has printed anything about it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nana Patekar is, reportedly, set to hold a press conference on October 7 or 8, to present his side of the story. Dutta also denied reports of recieving a legal notice from Nana Patekar. She said in the statement, “I have not received any notice. These threats are put so that others like me would be scared to come forward.”

Bollywood stars like Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha have rallied around the actress.

