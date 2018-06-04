Air India sexual harassment case: Complete probe this month, orders WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi

Maenka Gandhi will meet with the Air Hostess today. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Maenka Gandhi will meet with the Air Hostess today. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The crew member of Air India, who is alleged to have been sexually assaulted by a senior executive of the national carrier, met Women & Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Monday. Following the meeting, Gandhi directed the head of Internal Complaints Committee of Air India to complete the inquiry in June itself, reported news gency ANI.

The incident came to light after the air hostess, in a letter written to the Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, disclosed about the incident of being abused and sexually harassed by a senior executive of the national carrier for the past six years.

The air hostess in the letter, also marked to the Prime Minister, had demanded from the civil aviation minister to set a neutral committee to investigate the incident as her repeated complaints to the airline management and Air India CMD fell on deaf ears and “none was forthcoming”.

Following media coverage, Prabhu had directed the senior management to “immediately address” the issue. Taking to Twitter, Prabhu said, “Asked @airindiain CMD to immediately address this issue. If necessary, will appoint another committee.”

The air hostess, however, said not only her but other colleagues were also victims of the executive’s alleged misconduct. “The executive used abusive languages at other women in my presence, spoken of sexual acts with me and other women and has tried to compel women in his office (including me) to come and drink with him at various bars and many of us have been forced to do so,” the letter further said.

