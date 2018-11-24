Karnataka: At least 30 dead after bus plunges into canal in Mandya district

At least 30 passengers, most of them women and children, were killed when a private bus in which they were travelling plunged into a canal in Karnataka’s Mandya district Saturday, PTI reported.

Advertising

The incident took place around noon near Kanakanamaradi of Pandavapura taluk. According to PTI, locals said most of the victims are school children who were returning home after half-a-day of school.

Police said the private bus completely submerged after falling into the VC canal at Kanakanamaradi and that bodies of 30 victims were recovered and two people were rescued. The district authorities roped in a crane to bring out the bus from the canal. Among those killed were eight men, 13 women and nine children, they said.

Cancelling all his official engagements, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy rushed to the spot where rescue operations were on in full swing.

Former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah offered his condolences to the bereaved families of those died in the incident. He said he has spoken to concerned officials to ensure immediate relief for all those affected.

Preliminary reports have suggested that more than 20 people have lost their lives & the accident may be due to negligence of the driver. Officials & doctors will ensure immediate treatment to all those injured. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 24, 2018

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his shock over the incident.