Mandsaur gangrape: SIT files chargesheet

Fourteen days after a seven-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in Mandsaur town and five days after her statement was recorded in a hospital in Indore, police filed a chargesheet in a special additional district session’s court on Tuesday.

The 350-page chargesheet listing 92 witnesses was filed in the court of ADJ Nisha Gupta, said City Superintendent of Police Rakesh Shukla, who heads the SIT formed to probe the case. He said the police have enclosed biological, physical and chemical evidence to back their case against the two accused.

Irfan alias Bhaiyyu and Asif Mev, residents of Madarpura locality of Mandsaur town, have been charged under different sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The prosecution will seek death penalty for the accused who are lodged in Mandsaur jail.

