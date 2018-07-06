Mandsaur gangrape: Nurse booked under POCSO for clicking photos of victim

The nurse was detained and questioned and a case registered against her at Sanyogitaganj Police Station. She was released on bail by a magistrate on Thursday. The nurse was detained and questioned and a case registered against her at Sanyogitaganj Police Station. She was released on bail by a magistrate on Thursday.

A government nurse was arrested and booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly taking photographs of the Mandsaur gangrape victim who is being treated at M Y Hospital, Indore.

Rama Kushwah was booked under Sections 23(4) of the POCSO Act, Section 228 A of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act after she was allegedly caught clicking photographs of the seven-year-old victim late on Wednesday. The victim was brought to the government hospital from Mandsaur on June 26, hours after she was

The victim was sleeping in the private ward when Kushwah, the duty nurse, was allegedly found clicking photographs by a police officer who alerted her seniors. The nurse was detained and questioned and a case registered against her at Sanyogitaganj Police Station. She was released on bail by a magistrate on Thursday.

A few days ago, the victim’s photograph had gone viral, but the source could not be identified.

Meanwhile, Mandsaur Police and a judge recorded the victim’s statement at the hospital after a medical board gave the go-ahead. The board had not permitted police to record her statement Wednesday. The victim’s condition is getting better, the hospital authorities said Thursday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the survivor and her parents at the hospital. After meeting her, Chouhan announced that a chapter related to safety of girl child will be introduced in school curriculum.

“Hindu religion worships the girl child as a goddess. She is revered and her feet washed. There are some people in society who shame humanity. Such demons should be hanged,’’ he told reporters outside the hospital. He said his government was committed to ensuring safety of children and women.

The accused, Irfan and Asif, were sent to judicial custody after their police remand expired Thursday. Special security arrangements were made in Mandsaur jail before the two were brought there, SP Manoj Singh said.

