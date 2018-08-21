Mandsaur gangrape case: Two sentenced to death for raping 7-year-old

Follow Us:
Mandsaur gangrape case: Irfan, 20, and Asif, 24, had abducted the victim from the gate of her private school on June 26 evening while she was waiting for her grandmother to take her home.

Written by Milind Ghatwai | Bhopal | Updated: August 21, 2018 4:03:53 pm
Mandsaur gangrape case: The two accused have been sentenced to death.

Less than two months after Mandsaur town and many other cities in Madhya Pradesh erupted in anger over the gangrape of a seven-year-old girl,  second Additional District and Sessions judge Nisha Gupta Tuesday sentenced the two accused to death.

Irfan, 20, and Asif, 24, had abducted the victim from the gate of her private school on June 26 evening while she was waiting for her grandmother to take her home. The two took her to bushes and left her to die there after raping her.

She was found by a neighbour walking dazed around 11 am the next day. CCTV footage from a building near her school showed the victim walking behind one of the two accused who were arrested over the next two days.

Thousands of angry residents took to the streets of Mandsaur demanding that the accused be hanged. Similar protests were held in other cities and town across the state. The chargesheet was filed on July 12 and witnesses began to depose before the court on July 30.

Given the sensitive nature of the case, the state government was monitoring the progress of the case from the beginning. The victim, who had injuries all over her body, was shifted to an Indore hospital, on the day she was found.

