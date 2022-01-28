Mandaviya reviews Covid status in South states, UTs, urges focus on clusters

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held a Covid-19 review meeting with five southern states and three Union Territories and emphasised that they should keep a close watch on emerging clusters and hotspots being reported in the third wave of the pandemic,.

In his meeting with his counterparts from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep, Mandaviya reiterated that the five strategies of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate & adherence to COVID-Appropriate Behaviour, coupled with effective surveillance of cases, remain crucial for Covid-19 management.

Also read | Mansukh Mandaviya asks states to focus on teleconsultation

“Adequate and timely testing will help in prompt identification of the infected cases and prevention of a sudden surge,” Mandaviya told them.

With a large majority of patients in home isolation during this surge, Mandaviya asked them to focus on ramping up opening of more teleconsultation centres as part of the Hub and Spoke Model. “Teleconsultation centres will help us not only during the pandemic but also for non-Covid medical care,” he said.

On vaccination drive, Mandaviya requested the states and UTs to accelerate the pace of vaccination among 15-17 years age group, and people whose second dose is due. On testing, he pointed out that states which have reported a lower share of RTPCR in Covid-19 testing should increase it.

The meeting comes a day after the Health Ministry on Thursday highlighted that Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh are among the top 10 states contributing the maximum number of active cases to the national Xcovid-19 case tally.

Also read | Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meeting with southern states over high Covid figures

The ministry had said Karnataka is contributing to 16.25% of the total active cases reported in the country at present. The state’s 27 districts are reporting more than 10% positivity rate, while Kerala’s 14 districts are reporting more than 10% positivity rate, it said.

The ministry also said that Bangalore Urban and Chennai are among the districts in South India that are showing a decline in cases and positivity, compared to last week, while Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala are recording high number of cases.