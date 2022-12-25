Mandatory Covid testing likely for flyers from China, 3 other nations

AFTER RESTARTING the random testing of two per cent of international travellers on arrival at airports from Saturday, the Government is planning to further enhance measures for the timely detection of new Covid variants by introducing mandatory testing at boarding points for all passengers to India from China, Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

Government sources said the Union Health Ministry is holding discussions with the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to introduce mandatory RT-PCR testing specifically for passengers from these four countries. A mandatory quarantine on arrival could also be reintroduced for those who test positive from these countries, the sources said.

The latest plan comes amid China reporting a surge in cases driven by the highly infectious BF.7 variant, which is a sub-lineage of the Omicron BA.5 strain. Hong Kong is among the key boarding points in China on the Government’s radar, the sources said.

Speaking to ANI, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said: “Keeping in mind the way Covid-19 is spreading in China, we will, after holding discussions with the aviation ministry, immediately implement the Air Suvidha portal and make RT-PCR test compulsory for flights from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and start tracing. And, after coming to India, if someone has fever or they test positive, then we will quarantine them immediately. These directions will be issued soon to protect the country from Covid-19.”

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to all states about the proposed mock drill at hospitals Tuesday. The drill will look at geographical distribution of facilities, and availability of trained human resources, ambulances, consumables and medical oxygen. District surveillance officers have been asked to upload their findings on the prescribed online portal.

Random RT-PCR sampling of those arriving in India had been done away with just over a month ago in a travel advisory issued on November 21, which said, “all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated”. The advisory also did away with the requirement of inbound passengers submitting on the Air Suvidha portal details of their travel and a vaccination certificate or a negative report of an RTT-PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to travel. Before September, it was mandatory for travellers to upload the negative test report irrespective of vaccination status.

On Saturday, the Health Ministry also directed states to remain prepared with stocks of medical oxygen. “Though the Covid-19 cases in the country are low and not surging as of now, to face any challenges arising in the future, the operationalisation and maintenance of medical infrastructure is of utmost importance,” Additional Secretary (Health) Manohar Agnani told states.

The Centre has directed states to ensure the availability of all pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants, liquid medical oxygen, an uninterrupted supply chain and oxygen cylinders at health facilities. The states have also been asked to ensure that ventilators, BiPaP and other oxygen systems are functional.

India continues to witness a downward trend in Covid cases with an average of 153 recorded in a day during the week ending December 22. But with the surge in other countries, the Government has called for the wearing of masks and complete vaccination coverage, including booster shots. It has also asked states to ramp up testing and increase genome surveillance.