Mandate singing of national anthem in all Madhya Pradesh schools: NCPCR chairman

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Friday asked the Madhya Pradesh government to mandate the singing of the national anthem as part of morning prayers in all schools across the state.

The directive came after NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo made a field visit to a ‘CM-Rise’ school in Kurwai town of Vidisha district, after taking into cognisance reports that a ‘mazar’ (tomb) had been constructed within its compound.

In his report, Kanoongo said that he found two mazars within the premises of the school — one built by a former principal and another by a sports teacher. Taking note that the mazars were open to public, who had been given access to the school’s premises, the chairperson said in his report that this posed a threat “to the safety of the children” studying in the school.

Kanoongo said there were two more schools in Kurwai with “mazar-like structures”.

A PTI report from Vidisha quoted District Collector Uma Shankar Bhargava as saying that a probe has been ordered. The principal has been arrested.

The NCPCR has recommended that an FIR be filed against the school principal.

The NCPCR report said: “…the involvement of organizations like PFI and SlMl in the State of Madhya Pradesh is well known… it is recommended that the State Govemment may also consider getting a thorough investigation carried out in relation to the involvement of organizations like PFI and SIMI in the Kurwai Town.”

Kanoongo said that the principal in question “had stopped” the singing of the national anthem, which would “only be sung during Independence Day and Republic Day”. Instead, the school students would sing the Madhya Pradesh anthem.

“It is recommended that the State Government may pass order(s) thereby, mandating the schools in the entire State of Madhya Pradesh to sing National anthem as a part of the morning prayers,” said the NCPCR report.