Manchester Arena attack: PM Narendra Modi condemns the attack, says thoughts with families of the killed

Emergency services work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Emergency services work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, took to Twitter and condemned the attack in Manchester which has killed 19 people so far and injured over 50. Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Manchester terror attack LIVE updates: Cick here

An explosion took place at Manchester Arena where American pop singer Ariana Grande was performing. The Manchester police has said that they are treating it as a terror incident.

According to reports, Britain has declared that it is on its second highest alert level of ‘severe’. British PM Theresa May also responded to the attack and paid tributes to the victims and their families. Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Ariana Grande has confirmed that the singer is ‘okay’.

As per a statement issued by Manchester Arena, the blast happened outside the venue after the concert was over. BBC reports suggest that people were thrown inside the venue because of the impact of the blast.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd