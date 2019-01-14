Manali shivers at minus 5 degree Celsius after fresh snowfall

Toggle Menu
Other tourist destinations of Himachal Pradesh like Kufri in Shimla district and Dalhousie in Chamba district also saw acute cold wave conditions at freezing point.

Fresh snowfall at Manali on Saturday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Himachal Pradesh’s famed tourist place Manali in Kullu district witnessed a fresh spell of snow, taking the temperature to minus five degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The tourist place witnessed 2 cm more snowfall from 5.30 pm on Sunday till 8.30 am on Monday, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Other tourist destinations of the hill state like Kufri in Shimla district and Dalhousie in Chamba district also saw acute cold wave conditions at freezing point. The minimum temperature at Kufri and Dalhousie remained minus 2.9 and 0 degree Celsius, respectively, he said.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 12 degrees Celsius, the official said, adding the minimum temperature in another tribal district Kinnaur’s Kalpa was minus 8.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in state capital Shimla and Palampur was 1 degree Celsius each, Singh added.

