Manager who denied room to Kashmiri man in Delhi warned, says OYO

OYO, which provides budget lodging, Tuesday said it has issued a “strict warning” to one of its hotel managers in Jasola Vihar after he allegedly refused accommodation to a 24-year-old Kashmiri doctor. “We have given a strict warning to the hotel manager for this unilateral action based on a baseless message delivered, and also instructed them to verify the source and authenticity of such messages before any such action. We have also initiated a detailed inquiry. Discrimination of any sort will not be accepted,” an OYO employee said.

“This was an absolutely isolated incident. No person is being denied accommodation in our hotels because they hold identity cards of J&K. We have among the largest number of hotels in J&K,” the employee said.

Oyo, however, refused to divulge details of the “message” that prompted the manager to refuse accommodation.

The case was brought to light by Malik Aabid, a friend of the doctor, who wrote about the incident on Facebook. He said the incident took place on August 17. “My friend had come from Srinagar on Saturday and… I booked him into this hotel. When we went there, the manager asked for an identity card… my friend gave his Aadhaar card. He then hesitated and said he would need to call someone,” Aabid, who also hails from Srinagar, told The Indian Express.

“He asked the person on the phone if he could allow someone from J&K and was denied permission. He conveyed the same to us, saying there were orders from the centre,” he added.

The company, in a statement, however said: “OYO Hotels & Homes is committed to bringing quality living experiences to our guests, irrespective of their race, religion, national origin, gender etc. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination…”

The manager did not respond to calls seeking a comment.