Man, woman consume poison, found hanging from tree in Vadodara

Savli police station in Vadodara district has started probe into the alleged suicide of a man and woman, who consumed poison and then hung themselves from a tree in a field

Savli police station in Vadodara district has started probe into the alleged suicide of a man and woman, who consumed poison and then hung themselves from a tree in a field in Pilol village of Savli taluka on March 17 night.

The deceased man was the husband of the deceased woman’s cousin and the police have registered a case of accidental death while awaiting reports of the viscera sample examination.

According to Senior Police Sub-Inspector, Savli, AB Mahida, the man, Ketan Parmar (35) and the woman Manisha Parmar (25) were allegedly in a relationship for close to six years despite Ketan being married to Manisha’s paternal cousin. While Ketan was a resident of Pilol and worked as a farm labourer, Manisha was a resident of Itoli in Waghodia taluka of Vadodara district and the two had moved in together in Pilol and were living in a hut for the last one week, police said.



Mahida said, “Ketan has left behind his wife and three children aged 9, 5 and one-and-a-half years. Their families knew that the two were in a relationship and in their statements they have said that both of them had been admonished and warned against their affair on many occasions… Last week, Ketan brought Manisha to Pilol and the two began living in a hut on their farm while his wife and children lived in the house in the village. The two had understood that their relationship had no future and so, they seem to have taken the drastic step.”



Mahida added that Manisha and Ketan consumed poison before hanging themselves. “At the moment, we do not suspect any foul play… We are awaiting the detailed viscera report to ascertain more details.”