Man who ‘wanted to kill Farooq Abdullah for 20 years’: Who is Karan Singh Jamwal

Security personnel deployed outside the residence of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah after a gunman fired a shot targeting him and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary at a wedding function on Wednesday, in Jammu, Thursday, March 12, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The 63-year-old man, who on Wednesday night attempted to shoot former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, belongs to one of the oldest families currently living in the Purani Mandi area of Old Jammu, according to local residents.

In a video, the accused Kamal Singh Jamwal was seen telling police that he had “wanted to kill Farooq Abdullah for the past 20 years”.

“Today I got a chance, but he escaped,” he is heard saying. Asked why he wanted to kill the National Conference leader, he said, “Mera apna maksad hai (I have my motives).” He also claimed that he had been invited to the wedding function, where he opened fire at Abdullah from close range.