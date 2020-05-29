Man who took wrong train to Kerala dies of Covid-19

The 68-year-old man was admitted to a hospital after he developed symptoms of Covid-19. (File) The 68-year-old man was admitted to a hospital after he developed symptoms of Covid-19. (File)

A 68-year-old Telangana resident, who reached Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram after boarding the wrong train from Jaipur, died of Covid-19 on Wednesday, with his test results coming in a day after his death.

The man, along with his family members had reached Thiruvananthapuram on May 22 on a special train. After arrival, the family was put in institutional quarantine, an official said.

The 68-year-old man was later admitted to a hospital after he developed symptoms of Covid-19. He died before his test results were declared. The body would be buried in Thiruvananthapuram as per the laid down protocol. His wife, two children, and two other family members are under observation, said the official.

The death of the Telangana man has taken Kerala’s Covid-19 toll to seven, with three of them being reported this week.

