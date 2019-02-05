Man who ‘threatened to attack’ Devendra Fadnavis’ rally detained

A 45-YEAR-OLD salesman was detained for allegedly threatening to launch an attack during Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s rally. Police said the man, claiming to be “Ajmal Kasab”, threatened to attack the rally with a hundred other terrorists.

Identified as Pankaj Kumbhar, he posted a message on a social media page on Sunday stating, “My target is the ruling party’s rally in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. With three bombs, at least 20,000 people including the chief minister and other ministers will die.”

Police further said Kumbhar had attended NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s rally in Pune on Saturday and was disheartened at not being allowed to sell mobile covers in the vicinity. Therefore, on spotting security lapses, he issued a threatening message on a social networking website.

Satara police along with the Crime Branch launched a manhunt to trace him. “The officials managed to get his mobile number from his relatives who then contacted him.

He was in Mumbai at his friend’s place at Saat Rasta in Byculla and was advised to surrender at the nearest police station, following which he came to Agripada police station and surrendered around 4 pm on Sunday,” police added.