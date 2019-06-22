Man, who shot himself after killing UP Bar Council chief, succumbs to injuries

Toggle Menu
Manish Babu Sharma fired at least three rounds at Yadav inside the another lawyer’s chamber barely minutes after she concluded her victory procession at the Agra court premises for being elected Bar Council chief on June 9. Soon after, he turned the gun on himself and pulled the trigger.

Sharma had turned the gun on himself after shooting at Yadav inside the Agra district court on June 12. (Representational)

Manish Babu Sharma, the lawyer who shot himself after killing Uttar Pradesh Bar council chairperson Darvesh Singh Yadav, succumbed to his injuries in Gurgaon’s Medanta hospital on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

Sharma had turned the gun on himself after shooting at Yadav inside the Agra district court on June 12. He fired at least three rounds at Yadav inside the another lawyer’s chamber, minutes after the latter concluded her victory procession at the court premises for her election as the Bar Council chief on June 9.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, City (Agra) Prashant Verma had earlier said that Sharma had killed the woman following an argument.

“While Darvesh was talking to lawyers, Manish Sharma arrived. A few minutes later, a heated argument took place between Darvesh Singh and Manish Sharma over some issue. Suddenly, Manish took out his licensed pistol and shot her thrice,” he had said.

“Before lawyers present there could understand, Sharma shot himself in the head with the same pistol. An autopsy report is still awaited,” he added.

Agra lawyers said that they were aware that Yadav and Sharma were at odds for at least the last two months and had stopped sitting in the same chamber. “I garlanded Yadav when she came to the campus and saw Sharma. I was surprised that Sharma came as he did not see eye to eye with Yadav. I patted Sharma’s back thinking he sorted out his differences with her,” Amir Ahmad, former secretary of the UP Bar Council, had said.

