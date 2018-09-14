Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Punjab: Man who lived for stray cattle leaves behind a herd of 6000

Punjab: Man who lived for stray cattle leaves behind a herd of 6000

Baba Pala Singh, who passed away on Tuesday, has left behind a herd of 6,000 stray animals, mostly cows and bulls. Also known as Gaiyan-wala Baba, he was in his 50s.

Written by KAMALDEEP SINGH BRAR | Amritsar | Updated: September 14, 2018 12:17:42 am
Baba Pala Singh

He was a true believer in equal rights for animals and served them, mostly stray cattle, throughout his life, without government assistance and away from the limelight. Baba Pala Singh, who passed away on Tuesday, has left behind a herd of 6,000 stray animals, mostly cows and bulls. Also known as Gaiyan-wala Baba, he was in his 50s.

Baba Pala, who belonged to Tarna Dal, a faction of Nahings (Sikh marshal army) with headquarters on the outskirts of Amritsar town, mostly stayed at Baba Bakala town, 40 km from Amritsar. He also ran a small hospital for stray animals there.

Joga Singh, a young leader of Tarna Dal, said Baba Pala had a very clear understanding about animals. “He believed we humans cannot deprive them of their rights. So, he would never turn his herd away in case it is grazing in someone’s personal property.”

People would come to him and leave their unwanted cows and other animals in herd. It would not only solve the problem of stray animals, but also save them from slaughterhouses. Tarna Dal is still to decide who will take the responsibility of the herd left behind by Baba Pala.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4: Everything launch at September 2018 keynote
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4: Everything l
Buzzing Now
Advertisement