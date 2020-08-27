Man who killed, entombed live-in partner in Bhopal gets life in jail

Additional District Judge Suresh Biswakarma convicted Das of murdering Akansha Sharma and entombing her in a cemented platform in his home in Bhopal on February 2, 2017. (File)

A fast-track court in West Bengal’s Bankura district on Wednesday sentenced Udayan Das, given the moniker “Bhopal killer”, to life in prison for killing his live-in partner in 2017.

Additional District Judge Suresh Biswakarma convicted Das of murdering Akansha Sharma and entombing her in a cemented platform in his home in Bhopal on February 2, 2017.

Public prosecutor A Chatterjee said, “We had appealed for a death sentence. The court has sentenced him for life. We welcome the order….”

Outside the court, Das told reporters, “I have no repentance. We will go to the High Court and Supreme Court if necessary.”

Though Das allegedly murdered his parents and buried them in a garden in Raipur in 2010, according to sources in the police he was charged with only Sharma’s murder. An abduction charge was also dropped.

“They couldn’t prove that the woman was abducted,” said Das’s lawyer.

Police said, “Udayan murdered his parents in Raipur, so the local police have filed a separate chargesheet in the case.”

