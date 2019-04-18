Man who hurled shoe at GVL Narasimha Rao wanted to grab attention: Police

The man who hurled a shoe at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference on Thursday was released by Delhi Police after interrogation.

Shakti Bhargava, who identified himself as a doctor by profession, was allowed to go after several hours of questioning by the police as no complaint was lodged against him, news agency PTI reported.

Nothing incriminating was found against him and he just wanted to grab attention, police said, adding that he hails from Kanpur and is facing legal cases related to property and Income Tax.

Earlier today, Bhargava threw a shoe and flung another after stepping close to the dais when Rao was attacking the Congress, accusing it of “defaming” the Hindu religion by linking it to terrorism during its rule at the Centre in 2004-14 during a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

He was soon nabbed by party workers and was escorted out of the venue.

It is an attempt by a “Congress-inspired” person but it will not deter the BJP, Narasimha Rao had said and carried on with his address.

