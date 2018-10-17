Man who cheated banks of Rs 40 crore extradited from Indonesia

The agency had registered cases against Mittal in 2014 and 2016 on the request of Corporation Bank and Punjab National Bank, sources said. (Photo for representational purpose) The agency had registered cases against Mittal in 2014 and 2016 on the request of Corporation Bank and Punjab National Bank, sources said. (Photo for representational purpose)

A fugitive industrialist, who had allegedly cheated seven banks of close to Rs 40 crore before fleeing to Indonesia, has been extradited to India, CBI sources said.

Vinay Mittal was extradited by Indonesian authorities last week following a request from India.

The agency had registered cases against Mittal in 2014 and 2016 on the request of Corporation Bank and Punjab National Bank, sources said. The agency had filed seven charge sheets in courts in Delhi and Ghaziabad against Mittal, after which he purportedly fled the country, the sources said.

The courts declared him an absconder and the agency got a Red Notice issued against him through the Interpol, they said.

After a hectic search, he was traced along with his family in Bali, Indonesia, they said.

He was arrested by Indonesian authorities in January 2017 on the basis of the Red Notice, they said.

Recently, Indonesian President Joko Widodo had cleared Mittal’s extradition, following which he was sent to India this month, they said. He has been arrested upon arrival and sent to judicial custody, they said.

Mittal’s name had figured in the list of prominent fugitive economic offenders of the government, which also includes the names of Vijay Mallya, Nitin Sandesara, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, and Jatin Mehta, among others.

After his extradition earlier this month, the agency achieved another success in the form of Mohammad Yahya, who was deported from Behrain. He was wanted in a Rs 46 lakh bank fraud case.

