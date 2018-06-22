Man wanted in 13 cases arrested from Gurgaon

Follow Us:
By: Express News Service | Gurgaon | Published: June 22, 2018 1:06:36 pm
A 32-year-old Faridabad resident, identified as Narender, alias Nitu, who has 13 cases registered against him in Faridabad, Delhi and Gurgaon, was arrested by Gurgaon police late Thursday evening. Nitu has been accused of multiple crimes including murder.

According to police, Nitu was arrested on the basis of a tip-off received from police sources, indicating that he was standing near Sahara mall on MG Road, on the side used by vehicles traveling from the direction of Mehrauli, waiting for one of his accomplices.

A raiding party was prepared in the wake of the tip-off, which arrived at the spot along with the source. Upon a signal from the latter, a man he had identified as the accused was apprehended and found to be armed. Police revealed the man had a country made pistol and a live cartridge in his possession.

A case has been registered regarding the matter at the Sector 29 police station, under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

“During questioning, the accused admitted to being involved in 13 incidents of murder, attempt to murder, loot, and theft. Faridabad police had also declared a reward of Rs 10,000 for his arrest,” said Shamsher Singh, ACP (Crime), during a press conference on Friday morning.

“He will be produced in court today. Further investigations are being conducted on the matter,” he said.

