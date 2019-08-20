Man vs Wild episode with PM Modi world’s most trending televised event, claims Bear Grylls

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured on the survival TV show Man vs Wild, host Bear Grylls claimed the episode broke the record to become the “world’s most trending televised event.”

With 3.6 billion twitter impressions, the show broke the record of Super Bowl 34 which had 3.4 billion impressions.

“‘Officially the world’s most trending televised event! With 3.6 BILLION impressions!’ (Beating ‘Super Bowl 53 which had 3.4 billion social impressions.) THANK YOU, everyone, who tuned in!” Grylls wrote on Twitter.

‘Officially the world’s most trending televised event! With 3.6 BILLION impressions!’ 💥💥 (Beating ‘Super Bowl 53 which had 3.4 billion social impressions.) THANK YOU everyone who tuned in! 🙏🏻 #PMModionDiscovery #ManVsWild #india https://t.co/OvfRD9EIcq pic.twitter.com/1E0HwiI6ME — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) August 19, 2019

The focus of the episode was on environmental change and wildlife conservation as PM Modi and Grylls traversed the scenic landscape of Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park.

The Prime Minister in a statement had said, “For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature, I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it.

“For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India’s rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest,” he added.

During the episode, Modi talked about his childhood, his years spent in the Himalayas and on issues surrounding cleanliness and environment. “You should never be afraid of nature. You cannot be afraid of nature because when we think we are in conflict with nature is when the problem starts,” he said.