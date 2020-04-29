Man uploads video claiming to have discovered Covid cure, held

Later, he was released on bail. (Representational Photo) Later, he was released on bail. (Representational Photo)

Porbandar police on Tuesday arrested a man who released a video on social media in which he purportedly claims that he has discovered a “cure” for COVID-19 and he was willing to share its formula with the Centre if the government enacts welfare schemes of his choice.

According to police, the man later confessed that he released the video to gain publicity.

In the video released on Monday, the man identified himself as Raju Keshwala, a resident of Visavada village in Porbandar district.

Keshwala can be purportedly seen in the video saying that he holds a degree in Computer Application and that he had discovered the medicine while meditating. He stated in the video that he was ready to give the formula of the medicine to central government on the condition that Parliament enact a law to implement the public welfare schemes suggested by him.

The 36-year-old man was arrested by Miyani Marine police in Porbandar on late Tuesday after booking him under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and National Disaster Management Act’s Section 51(1) (a) (obstructing government officers from discharging their duties).

“During interrogation, the 36-year-old man confessed that he hadn’t discovered any drug for COVID-19 and that he had release the video only to gain publicity. He also didn’t seem mentally very sound,” P R Metaliya, Inspector of Miyani Marine Police told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Metaliya said that Keshwala is unmarried and lives with his parents on their agricultural farm in Visavada village

