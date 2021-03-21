Man under police protection shot at in Bulandshahr, son succumbs to gunshot injuries

A man, who is under police protection, was shot at in a Bulandshahr village on Sunday. His son, who was accompanying him, succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, Dharmpal (55), along with his family, was travelling inside their village when assailants started shooting at them. Dhrampal, who had been given police protection after his father was murdered a year ago, sustained injuries, while his 32-year-old son Sandeep succumbed to the gunshot wounds.

“We received information that an incident of firing took place in Dhanaura village in which four persons were injured. Dharmpal’s father had been murdered in May 2020 and the four accused are currently in jail in connection with the case. On Sunday, two persons opened fire at Dharmpal and his son Sandeep, who were travelling with an armed bodyguard. The main accused Amit is currently in jail. Further investigation is pending,” Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP Bulandshahr, said.

According to police, Dharmpal had been given a license to carry firearms and an armed bodyguard was also assigned his father Kalicharan’s murder in Bulandshahr itself. The accused Amit and Dharmpal have a 26-year-old family rivalry, the police said. “We are investigating Amit’s involvement into the case. He is our prime suspect and is currently being held at Agra jail.”

The accused in the shooting were tailing the Innova in which Dharmpal, his son and the bodyguard were travelling. The accused intercepted the vehicle which fell into a ditch. It is then that shots were exchanged.

“They had fired many rounds. I rolled out of the vehicle and returned fire with my carbine. It was because of that they fled. I got the car out of the ditch and took them to the hospital,” Pushpendra, the bodyguard accompanying the two, said.

An FIR has been filed against the unknown accused. Police have launched a manhunt to trace them.