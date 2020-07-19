Man trying to enter Pak apprehended; Gujarat police lodge case for violation of lockdown rules, entering prohibited area

The mechanical engineering student, travelled from Osmanabad district to Ahmednagar on a bicycle after which he rode a bike to Kutch to meet the woman. The mechanical engineering student, travelled from Osmanabad district to Ahmednagar on a bicycle after which he rode a bike to Kutch to meet the woman.

The Gujarat police on Saturday registered a case for violating lockdown rules and entering a prohibited area against 20-year-old Zeeshan Siddiqui, who was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) while trying to cross the India-Pakistan border to meet his alleged Pakistani girlfriend.

The man was booked for violating lockdown norms as he crossed the Maharashtra border without taking necessary permission from the authorities. He was also booked under relevant sections of Criminal Amendment Act for illegally entering a prohibited area, said police.

Superintendent of Police (Kutch-East) Pratiksha Rathod confirmed the development and said, “We have not arrested him so far. We sent him for Covid-19 test and after his results, we shall take necessary action.”

If his reports say he is infected with the virus then investigators will admit him for treatment, otherwise Khadir police station under whom Rann of Kutch falls will arrest him and produce him in court accordingly. “We will question him as to why he entered the prohibited area and once our interrogation is complete, then we will hand him over to the Maharashtra police,” Rathod said.

Siddiqui, a third-year mechanical engineering student, travelled from Osmanabad district to Ahmednagar on a bicycle after which he rode a bike to Kutch in order to meet a woman with whom he allegedly fell in love with. He chatted with her on Facebook and WhatsApp for a few months.

He then abruptly left his house at Khaja Nagar at around 9.45 am on July 11 after which he was located late on Thursday. He was stopped 1.5 km short of the India-Pakistan border.

During the course of the investigation, the police have learnt as to how he managed to reach the border. “We are trying to ascertain the source of the bike, because the family has told us that he did not own any bike and they are not aware of Siddiqui’s friend in Ahmednagar,” said an investigator.

“We were expecting them to return on Saturday but now as they have registered an offence against him, we believe it may take them four to five days to return,” said an officer from Osmanabad (city) police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd