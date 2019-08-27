Man tries to immolate self at Khattar yatra: ‘Son jobless’

Upset over his son not getting a job despite an assurance from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, a man attempted self immolation on Monday when the BJP leader’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra was passing through Rathdhana village of Sonipat district.

“As the CM’s yatra was nearing a halt in Sonipat, a man poured an inflammable substance on himself and set himself on fire. A few others too sustained injuries,” said SP Pratiksha Godhara. Police identified the man as Rajesh Kumar.

Seven people sustained injuries while trying to save Rajesh. They were admitted to Sonipat’s civil hospital. Rajesh was referred to Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences where doctors said his condition is stable.

In the hospital, Rajesh told reporters that he took the step as his son was jobless despite the CM assuring him of employment. “I had met the CM in Delhi and told him about my son’s unemployment. He had assured me that he will recruit my son in a Group-D post when the government advertises for jobs. But my son was not employed,” Rajesh said.