Man transporting cows assaulted in Rajasthan: police

A man who was allegedly transporting cows illegally was assaulted by a mob in Rajasthan’s Alwar district in the early hours of Monday, police said, adding that he is a suspected cow smuggler.

An FIR against around 50-60 unidentified persons has been lodged for the assault, police said.

According to the police, the incident happened near Fusa Ki Dhani village under Shahjahanpur police station around 3-4 am on Monday. They said the man, identified as Munfed Khan, was caught and beaten up by local residents.

“Cow smugglers were transporting bovines in two pickup trucks. After receiving information from local villagers… police had set up a barricade,” said Additional SP, Neemrana, Siddhant Sharma. He said one of the trucks managed to get away, but the other vehicle was confiscated by the police. Khan, who was in the second vehicle, was then assaulted by a mob, police said.