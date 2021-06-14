Man transporting bovines killed by mob in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district: Police

A man was killed and another injured when a mob attacked them in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district while they were transporting bovines, police said on Monday.

“On the intervening night of June 13 and 14, two men in Chittorgarh district were transporting some bovines to Madhya Pradesh. A mob attacked them and one of them died in hospital while undergoing treatment. A case of murder has been registered,” Additional Director General of Police (Crime), Ravi Prakash Meharda, said on Monday.

He added, “The deceased has been identified as Babu (25). The other person who is injured has been identified as Pintu. Chittorgarh police have taken 7-8 people into custody and interrogated them. The accused will soon be identified and arrested.”

He further informed that the Udaipur range IG has reached the spot and is initiating further action into the matter. “We will take strong action against the accused after they are identified and arrested,” Meharda said.