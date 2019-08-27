Man tires to immolate self at Khattar’s yatra

Upset at his son not getting a job despite an assurance from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, a man attempted self immolation Monday when the BJP leader’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ was passing through the Rathdhana village of Sonipat district. Superintendent of Police Pratiksha Godhara said the incident took place in the afternoon.

Advertising

“As the CM’s yatra was nearing a halt in Sonipat, a man sprinkled some inflammable substance and set himself on fire. A few others too sustained injuries. Further investigation is on,” the SP said.

Based on his statement, the police identified the man as Rajesh Kumar. Police didn’t divulge any details pertaining to his age or if he belonged to Sonipat district.

Seven people, who were part of the crowd watching Khattar’s yatra, sustained burn injuries while trying to save Rajesh. They were admitted to Sonipat’s civil hospital. Rajesh was referred to Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences where doctors stated his condition to be stable.

Advertising

There was no breach in security and the man had not reached close to the yatra vehicle with inflammable material, Godhara said.

In the hospital, Rajesh told media persons that he took the step as his son was jobless despite the CM assuring him of employment.

“I had met the CM at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi and apprised him about my son’s unemployment. The CM had assured me that he will recruit my son against a Group-D post when the government advertises the jobs. However, even after that my son was not employed,” Rajesh claimed.

Haryana minister and Sonipat MLA, Kavita Jain, who was on board the yatra bus with the CM, said a man was seen engulfed in flames after which security officials were asked to rush to his help. “A few more persons sustained burn injuries in the incident. The seriously injured person has been referred to PGIMS hospital at Rohtak, while the other four are undergoing treatment at Sonipat civil hospital,” Jain, the urban local bodies and women and child development minister, said.

The MLA said, “The reason why the man took the step will be probed, but the priority now is to save his life. The Haryana government will extend all help to them.”

About Rajesh telling reporters that he attempted self-immolation because his son was jobless despite “assurances” by the CM, the minister said that the BJP dispensation had adopted “utmost transparency in government recruitments and in the state’s history, a maximum of 75,000 jobs have been given in the last five years, solely on the basis of merit”.

Police officers added that they will verify if the man had any ulterior motive and what was his mental condition that forced him to take such a step. Sonipat’s Deputy Commissioner, Dr Anshaj Singh, who met Rajesh in the hopsital, said, “The district administration will ensure all possible medical help to the injured”.