Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Man ‘tied to tempo and dragged’ on road dies in Surat hospital

By: Express News Service | Surat |
March 3, 2021 3:25:17 am
A man who was allegedly tied to a tempo and was dragged on the road in Surat for around 500 metres on February 27 succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Tuesday.

According to police, Balu alias Balkrishan Rathod (32), a resident of Durga Nagar Society at Kadodara in Palsana taluka of Surat district, was tied to a tempo by his wife Sheetal and brother-in-law Anil Chauhan. Later Chauhan drove the vehicle for around 500 metres before he was stopped by passersby.

The passersby then took Balu to Sanjeevani Hospital at Kadodara and was later shifted to SMIMER hospital where he died.
Sheetal and Anil were detained on February 27 following a complaint by Balu’s uncle Anna Rathod (52), a resident of Bharatnagar in Kadodara.

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 307 and 114. They were arrested on February 28 after Covid test.

Following the death of Balu, Kadodara police have added IPC section 302 (murder) in the previous complaint.

Inspector AP Brahmabhatt said, “We arrested the accused when Balu was in critical condition. He died so we added murder section to the previous complaint.”

