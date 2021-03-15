Man tied to pole, beaten to death on theft suspicion in Jharkhand

Verka was picked up by the CIA staff, Amritsar, from his residence at Verka on January 30, 1992.

A 26-year-old man was tied to a pole and beaten to death for allegedly stealing a motorcycle tyre in Ranchi district in the early hours of Sunday. The incident occurred in Maheshpur village of Sirka Panchayat of the district at around 1 am.

Police identified the deceased as Mubarak Khan.

This is the second incident in Jharkhand’s capital within a week. Earlier, a 22-year-old man was beaten by a group of labourers in Upper Bazar area on suspicion of theft.

Police have registered an FIR into Mubarak’s death based on a complaint filed by his brother Tabarak Khan at Angara police station. So far, the police are yet to confirm any arrest officially. Sources, however, said 12 villagers who were part of the mob, have been arrested.

DGP Niraj Sinha told The Indian Express, “According to the information available, two people were caught by a few villagers during a theft. One of them ran away and the other one was beaten up to death.”

According to the complaint filed by Tabarak, he received information through the former pramukh of his village at 3 am that his brother has been beaten to death.

Former pramukh of the village, Anwar Khan, told The Indian Express that he was the first to receive a call from one Roshan Munda at 2.45 am stating that Mubarak from Maheshpur village had died. Anwar said he was able to bring the tension between Sirka and Maheshpur villagers under control with the help of police and got the body to the police station.