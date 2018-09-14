Follow Us:
Friday, September 14, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Man throws 18-month-old daughter from terrace after wife gives birth to second girl

Man throws 18-month-old daughter from terrace after wife gives birth to second girl

The toddler, Kavya, was seriously injured after the incident in Pardhauli village, under CB Ganj police station area, Thursday and has been admitted to hospital

By: PTI | Bareilly | Published: September 14, 2018 2:31:30 pm
Man throws 18-month-old daughter from terrace after wife gives birth to second girl Representational image

A man, desperate for a son, allegedly threw his 18-month daughter from the terrace of his home in an Uttar Pradesh village after his wife gave birth to another girl, police said Friday.

The toddler, Kavya, was seriously injured after the incident in Pardhauli village, under CB Ganj police station area, Thursday and has been admitted to hospital.

Her father Arvind Gangwar, who was drunk at the time, has been arrested, officials said.

Villagers said that there was tension in the house since Arvind’s wife gave birth to their second daughter five days ago.

On Thursday, an inebriated Arvind took his daughter to the terrace and threw her down. SP (City) Abhimanyu Singh said police inspector in-charge of the area filed an attempt to murder case after the family did not turn up for it.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4: Everything launch at September 2018 keynote
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4: Everything l
Buzzing Now
Advertisement