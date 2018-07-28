Man taken into custody for abusive propaganda against Hanan Hamid

It was Mathrubhumi, one of the two largest-selling newspapers in the state, which reported on Wednesday on the difficult circumstances in the life of Hanan, a third-year chemistry student of a private college in Ernakulam. (Facebook) It was Mathrubhumi, one of the two largest-selling newspapers in the state, which reported on Wednesday on the difficult circumstances in the life of Hanan, a third-year chemistry student of a private college in Ernakulam. (Facebook)

A man was on Saturday taken into custody in Kochi for allegedly launching an abusive propaganda on social media platforms against 21-year old Hanan Hamid whose story of selling fish to raise money for her studies and to take care of her family went viral, police said.

Nooruddin Sheikh, hailing from Wayanad, was taken into custody by the city police after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came out in support of the college student.

Police indicated that more persons who had trolled her viciously will be questioned.

The Chief Minister had directed police to initiate action against those who launched the abusive propaganda on social media platforms against the girl after a Malayalam daily reported about her struggles.

Meanwhile, Vijayan said Saturday that those who are engaged in the cyberspace should be very cautious and try to understand things.

Facts should be presented before the people, he said.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan condemned the cyber attack on Hanan and said those who had attacked her world should be punished.

A final year B.Sc (Chemistry) student at a private college in Thodupuzha, Hanan’s touching story was widely shared on social media by several people, including film artists and politicians.

But, a section of social media users expressed doubts about her story and termed it as “fake”, after which she was viciously trolled.

