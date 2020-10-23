Man stabs estranged wife, her brother to death, sets sons and himself afire

Police said the incident took place near Rukhadiyapara Railway Crossing in Junction area of the city at around 4:30 pm.

A MAN ALLEGEDLY stabbed his estranged wife and her brother to death and then set his two children on fire before attempting self immolation in Rajkot on Thursday. Police said the condition of the man and one his sons was reported to be serious.

Police said the incident took place near Rukhadiyapara Railway Crossing in Junction area of the city at around 4:30 pm. Imran Pathan, a resident of Thorala area of the city, intercepted his estranged wife Nazia and her mother Feroza when they were returning to their home in Rukhadiyapara after visiting Mahila Police Station and started stabbing them indiscriminately. When Nazia’s brother Nazeer intervened, Imran allegedly assaulted him with a knife.

Police said that Nazia and Nazeer died on the spot, while Feroza was rushed to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital where her condition was reported to be serious.

“After assaulting his wife and in-laws, Imran rushed to his home in Thorala and attempted to murder his two sons — Ikan (8) and Allu (7) — by setting them on fire. Later, he set himself on fire. Condition of the accused and one of his sons is serious. The accused has sustained around 80 per cent burns and his younger sun has suffered around 70 per cent burns,” Manoharsinh Jadeja, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Zone-II, said.

Jadeja said that Imran and Nazia, both in their mid-thirties, started living separately around two years ago and the couple was fighting a court battle for the custody of children. “After the woman dialled 181 Abhayma helpline, she and her husband were called at Mahila Police Station for counselling. The woman reached the police station with her mother and stated that she wanted custody of her children. Officers at Mahila Police Station told her that since a case claiming custody was pending before a court, the court would decide that matter. Imran too came at the police station on his bike but left soon after saying he would come again with his lawyer and papers related to the case. Afterwards, the woman and her mother also left the police station,” the DCP said.

“We have registered two cases against Imran. We have filed a case of murder against him at Pradyuman Nagar police station for killing his wife and brother-in-law and another case at Thorala police station for attempting to murder his two sons by setting them on fire,” Jadeja added.

