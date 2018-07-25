Man spearheading event in London wanted for blasts

Babbar Khalsa militant Paramjeet Singh Pamma, who is wanted in Punjab for alleged bomb blasts and assassination charges, is leading the campaign in United Kingdom for the “London Declaration” in August as part of the “Referendum 2020” campaign of separatist organisation, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Pamma is wanted for the two bomb blasts which took place in Patiala and Ambala in 2010 as well as for the assassination of Rulda Singh, the chief of the Rashtriya Sikh Sangat, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) in 2009.

Pamma had been arrested in Portugal in 2015 on an Interpol warrant but Indian attempts to get him extradited from Portugal had failed and he walked free in February 2016.

According to the legal advisor of SFJ, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Pamma has been spearheading the invitation and accommodation for students from across the world who are expected to arrive in London for the event, slated to be held on August 12. While the organisers have already given a call to Sikh students from Punjab to attend the event, the scope of the invitation has now been widened to include Sikhs from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

SFJ claims that it is holding the “London Declaration” in Trafalgar Square, London, in pursuance of self-determination for the people of Punjab. “The aim of this event is to raise awareness around the members of the community, the Sikh peoples’ call for self-determination and promote the non-binding referendum that SFJ will be holding in 2020. The event will be attended by thousands of Sikhs from across UK, Europe, North America and Australia,” said Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

