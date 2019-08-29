Gujarat: Man, son arrested for acid attack attempt on woman

The Vadodara Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a father and son duo for allegedly attempting to pour acid on a 22-year-old woman after she refused to marry the son.

According to the complaint filed by the woman’s mother, Shanti Rana, the accused, identified as Biniksh Hande (25) and his father Dipendra Hande (52), approached Jayraj and her mother on Tuesday late night and pelted stones at their car, snatched away their keys and even slapped Jayraj.

Rana further alleged in her complaint that Binikesh also threatened Jayraj that if she did not agree to marry him, he would kill her parents. Binikesh then allegedly brought a bottle of acid from his car and threw it towards them, the FIR stated. However, the mother and the daughter escaped the attack and the acid fell on the ground.

In her complaint, Rana also alleged that after they went back home, Binikesh came and stole their dog from their porch. Jayraj is a green card holder in the US and is studying there since 2014. She came to Vadodara early August to meet her parents.

The accused was known to her since her school days and had cordial ties with the family as well, the police said. However, immediately after she left for the US, Dipendra started approaching her parents to marry off their daughter to his son even as Biniksh tried to contact Jayraj who later severed all ties with him.

Based on the complaint, the Detection of Crime Branch on Wednesday booked both the accused under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 326 (B) (Voluntarily throwing or attempting to throw acid), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 380 (Theft in dwelling house), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment.), 506 (2) (Punish-ment for criminal intimidation), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 120 (B) (Punis-hment of criminal conspiracy).

“We have recovered the bottle used and have sent it for FSL testing. We are also investigating as to where he got access to the acid from. Further investigations are underway,” said DCP, Crime Branch, Jaydeepsinh Jadeja.