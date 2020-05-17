UP: Man shot dead in Meerut, two held

Police identified the victim as NIssar Ahmed, elder brother-in-law of the pradhan (head) of Niwada village in Baghpat. Police identified the victim as NIssar Ahmed, elder brother-in-law of the pradhan (head) of Niwada village in Baghpat.

A 45-year-old man was shot dead and two of his family members injured when four persons attacked them while they were at their residence on Saturday. The police said the attack was a fallout of the panchayat poll rivalry between the two families.

Two persons who were trying to flee via the neighbouring Haryana border were arrested by the police while two others are absconding. The victim and other family members were having the morning tea in their outer courtyard in the village when four persons who were carrying country-made pistols and lathis entered the premises, police said.

ASP Anil Singh Sisaudia said the injured, Mahakaar(42) and Angoor (36) were admitted to a nearby hospital.

