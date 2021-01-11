Man shot dead in Meerut; kin, MLA seek police action

TENSION prevailed at Meerut’s Sardhana town on Sunday morning as dozens of local residents and family members led by the BJP MLA, Sangeet Som, refused to perform the last rites of a 25-year-old man who was shot dead by two unidentified persons on Saturday night. The restive crowd raised anti-police slogans and put up a blockade by placing the dead body near the bus stand, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

Sachin Prajapati, a resident of Sardhana’s Khewan locality, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants around 10 pm on Saturday when he was returning home after having dinner with a friend at a local restaurant. The killers fired two bullets at him, causing instant death, the police said.

As news of the killing spread, Sachin’s family members and local residents marched to the Sardhana police station where they were joined by the local BJP legislator, Sangeet Som.

“He (Sachin) has been killed a short distance from the local police outpost…This has exposed lack of policing in the area. We are not ready to tolerate laxity on part of the law enforcers especially when our Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly been assuring people of the state to provide a crime-free society. We will not sit idle till the killers are arrested,” the ruling party MLA told the SP (Rural) Keshav Kumar Maurya, who along with other officers, reached the spot after Som intervened.

The protesters were placated Saturday night but tempers ran high again on Sunday morning when the family members backed by local residents refused to perform last rites of Sachin after the police handed over the body to them after the post-mortem.

“We have launched a massive manhunt to trace the killers and are hopeful of getting success very soon.The blockade was lifted after around two hours on Sunday afternoon,” said Vinay Kumar , the acting in-charge of Sardhana police station.