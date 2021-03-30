Man shot dead during clash in Muzaffarnagar

According to police, a heated argument broke out between Singh and Rahul Kumar over an old rivalry in Phulat village on Monday evening.

A 38-year-old man was shot dead and at least four people were critically injured following a violent clash that broke out between two groups in Muzaffarnagar’s Phulat village on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Singh, said police.

Prima facie police suspect land dispute to be the reason behind the clash.

According to police, a heated argument broke out between Singh and Rahul Kumar over an old rivalry in Phulat village on Monday evening. However, following intervention of other villagers, the duo were pacified and sent back home. On Tuesday, Kumar along with eleven others, including two women, attacked Singh and his family with sharp-edged weapons and countrymade pistol at their residence. During the clash, a bullet hit Singh and he died while being taken to hospital. Four of his family members have also sustained injuries from the sharp-edged weapons,” said Vindhyachal Tiwari, the in charge of Ratanpuri police station, Muzaffarnagar.

He also pointed out that the deceased’s brother, Munesh, has lodged an FIR against at least 12 people, including two women, at the Ratanpuri police station. The culprits have fled from the village.

“We are conducting raids and hope to arrest all of them soon,” said Atul Srivastava, SP (Rural), Muzzzafarnagar.