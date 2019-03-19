Man shot dead by suspected militants

Toggle Menu
Soon after the incident, police said, Mohsin was taken to the local hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police said he “was shot at by the terrorists and was evacuated to nearby hospital where he succumbed”.

Suspected militants shot at and killed a man in Kashmir’s Tral on Monday evening.

A police official said the man, identified as Mohsin Ahmad Wani, was shot at and injured at Reshipora area of Tral in Pulwama district. He succumbed to his injuries.
Police officials said the man was in his 20s and worked as a labourer. “He was shot at outside his house,” said a senior police officer on Monday. Soon after the incident, police said, Mohsin was taken to the local hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police said he “was shot at by the terrorists and was evacuated to nearby hospital where he succumbed”.

