Man shoots sons, then kills self in Nagpur

A man shot his two sons, one of them fatally, and later committed suicide by shooting himself, at Ballarpur in Chandrapur district on Tuesday.

“According to the account given by the injured son, Mulchand Dwiwedi, 47, first shot him on the first floor of their house in Subhash ward area of the town at 5 pm. On hearing the shot, Dwiwedi’s elder son, who is around 25 years of age, went upstairs. Mulchand shot at his chest before shooting himself dead,” Inspector General of Police (Nagpur range) K M Prasanna told The Indian Express.

He added, “The cause of the incident is not yet known. The injured son, who was also shot in the chest, is being shifted to Nagpur. Mulchand’s wife is in Uttar Pradesh. He was said to be mentally disturbed for the past 15 days.”

According to police, Dwiwedi worked as a gunman for an ATM cash loading company in Nagpur and had owned a licensed gun since 2009.

The deceased son worked as a security guard at a bank in Chandrapur.

Dwiwedi is brother of sitting BJP Ballarpur municipal councillor Shivchand Dwiwedi.

