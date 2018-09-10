Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • ‘Girl spends too much time on WhatsApp’, UP family calls off wedding

‘Girl spends too much time on WhatsApp’, UP family calls off wedding

The girl's father alleged that the groom's family agreed to hold the wedding following repeated requests but demanded a hefty dowry of Rs 65 lakh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 10, 2018 11:33:04 am
The groom's family refused to hold the marriage on September 5, the day the wedding was supposed to take place, because the bride reportedly spent too much time on WhatsApp. The groom’s family cancelled the marriage on September 5 because the bride reportedly spent too much time on WhatsApp.

A family in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha reportedly called off a marriage on grounds that “the girl is not good as she uses WhatsApp”, news agency ANI reported.

According to Amroha Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada, the groom’s family refused to hold the marriage on September 5, the day the wedding was supposed to take place because the bride spent too much time on the messaging platform.

ANI quotes Urooj Mehandi, the father of the bride, as saying, “We were waiting for the groom’s family. When they did not turn up, we went to their house. The family refused to marry my daughter, alleging that she is not good as she spends too much time on WhatsApp.”

The girl’s father also alleged that the groom’s family agreed to hold the wedding following repeated requests but demanded a hefty dowry of Rs 65 lakh. “Later, when we pleaded, they agreed for the nikah but demanded a dowry of Rs 65 lakh,” he said.

Acting on the complaint filed by the bride’s father, the SP said, “We have received a complaint and a probe is underway. We will take action accordingly.”

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement