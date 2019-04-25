Man rapes two woman as wife records incident in UP

Toggle Menu
According to a complaint, the women, aged 22-23, were held hostage in New Mandi area, where the accused, Sanjiv Lohan, raped them. His wife, Rita Lohan, made a video of the incident and blackmailed them, an officer said.

The women alleged they were raped by other people after they were blackmailed with the video. (Representational)

Two women were allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh by a man, whose wife recorded the incident to blackmail the victims into trafficking, police said Thursday.

According to a complaint, the women, aged 22-23, were held hostage in New Mandi area, where the accused, Sanjiv Lohan, raped them. His wife, Rita Lohan, made a video of the incident and blackmailed them, an officer said.

The women alleged they were raped by other people after they were blackmailed with the video, the officer said.

Both the accused have been arrested, the officer added.

