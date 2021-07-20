Rajkot: Man ‘pushes wife to death’ after quarrel, surrenders before police

HOURS AFTER he had a quarrel with his wife over making arrangements for their son’s proposed betrothal ceremony, a casual labourer allegedly pushed his wife off the third floor of an apartment building in Dhoraji town of Rajkot district on Monday morning, leading to the woman’s death.

The man surrendered before police who booked him for murder and arrested him. According to police, Imtyaz Dalal alias Shabbir (49), a resident of Chistiya Colony in Dhoraji town, killed his wife, Jinnat Dalal (39), hours after the couple had a fight around 10 pm Sunday over the wife asking her brother to book luxury bus to ferry guests to Savarkundla in Amreli district for their elder son Shakir’s proposed betrothal.

“The woman said there was nothing wrong in asking her brother to book the bus while the man insisted that he wanted to do it himself. The couple went to sleep later on. Around 7 am Monday, Jinnat was sitting on the ledge of the stairwell listening to religious discourse Imtyaz pushed her off the ledge,” Dhoraji police inspector Hakumatsinh Jadeja told The Indian Express.

Police said that the woman fell in the parking area of the building. Jakir Lakhani, Jinnat’s younger brother who also lives in Chistiya Colony, rushed her to a government hospital in Dhoraji town where she was declared brought dead, police said. “Immediately after pushing his wife off the ledge, Imtyaz headed to police station and surrendered himself, stating he had killed his wife. After booking him for murder, we formally arrested him in the evening after he tested negative for Covid-19,” Jadeja added.

In his complaint, Lakhani stated that Imtyaz worked in Qatar for 12 years before he returned to Dhoraji six months ago. “Since he returned from Qatar, he used to quarrel with my sister often and I had brokered peace between them…,” Lakhani, a casual labourer, stated in his complaint.

Lakhani added Shakir’s betrothal ceremony was scheduled in Savarkundla on 29th of this month and that Jinnat asked him to book a luxury bus to ferry guests from Dhoraji. Lakhani booked a bus through a local travel agency. However, at Sunday noon, Imtyaz rang up Lakhani, asking the latter to cancel the booking, following which he did the same.

“During primary interrogation, Imtyaz said that he was fed up with his wife’s behaviour,” the inspector said.