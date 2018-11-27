Man pulled out of police van, beaten to death in UP’s Shamli

A man was dragged out of a police van and beaten to death by a crowd in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district. The video of the incident, which is going viral on social media, shows the police as a mere spectator when the man was being beaten.

Advertising

In a minute-long video that surfaced on social media on Tuesday, the man and a police officer are seen seated in the front-seat of Dial-100 van. The crowd is repeatedly seen trying to pull the man out of the car, while a woman can be heard screaming at him. After a round of slaps, the man is pulled out of the car and beaten to death, even as a police officer is sitting in the van.

According to a report in CNN News 18, the man was drunk and had a spat with a few villagers in Shamli’s Jhinjhana area. The villagers then beat him up and called the police. They continued to beat him, even as the police took him under arrest. The report also states that the man’s family has lodged a protest over the death, demanding the arrest of those involved.

Reacting to the video, Ajay Kumar, SP Shamli said: “The man was not killed in police custody. However, as the officers had not informed the higher authorities and the police station, those involved in the incident have been suspended.” He also said the man was drunk and trying to resist the police.

The Opposition has repeatedly targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over the law and order situation in the state. “In present-day Uttar Pradesh, there is no law and order, just an atmosphere of panic. The perpetrators have become so confident that they have murdered someone in prison. These are the government’s failures,” Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav had said earlier. The government has also come under the scanner over “fake encounters.”