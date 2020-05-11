Man posing as army official arrested in Vadodara

The investigations have been handed over to the Special Operations Group. (Representational Photo) The investigations have been handed over to the Special Operations Group. (Representational Photo)

A 22-year-old man who had been posing as an Indian Army junior commissioned officer was arrested by the Vadodara Railway police on Sunday.

The accused, Mohmmad Samlan Ahmed, had given an interview to a local newspaper stating that he was from the armed forces and was stranded in Gujarat and wanted to return to his hometown UP.

“After the interview came to light, a background check was conducted and it was learnt that he did not belong to any of the units. He was nabbed from the railway station when he was trying to board a special UP bound train meant for the stranded migrants,” said Mukesh Chaudhary, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vadodara railway police. The police also recovered a fake ID of the armed forces from his possession.

According to the police officials, Ahmed had come to Gujarat a year ago and has also worked as a waiter at hotels in Navsari and Ahmedabad. He has thrice visited the family of Arif Pathan, a rifleman who was killed in action on the Jammu and Kashmir border in July last year. Ahmed had introduced himself as an army official to Pathan’s family.

“So far in the investigations we have learnt that he always wanted to join the Indian Army. He even told his family that he has joined the armed forces. In 2017, he had bought the dress from a shop and wears it when he ventures out,” Chaudhary added.

The investigations have been handed over to the Special Operations Group.

